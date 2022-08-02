Madison Prewett's Engagement Ring Speaks To Her Fiance's Billionaire Background - Exclusive

Former "Bachelor" star Madison Prewett is engaged, and Bachelor Nation rejoices! Prewett posted photos of the proposal on Instagram and wrote, "7.31.22. You were worth the wait." The former "Bachelor" contestant wasn't kidding! Prewett's fiance Grant Troutt is a 26-year-old pastor and speaker, attributes which seem right up her alley, especially compared to former "Bachelor" Peter Weber, who did not share her values. Troutt proposed at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, according to People. Prewett told the outlet, "Grant was waiting for me and led me out to the beach, where he had candles and flowers and a Bible with my new name on it. And the ring of my dreams!" The Auburn grad added, "He is everything I have prayed for, waited for, and dreamed of my whole life."

A bonus to Prewett finding true love? Her adorable fiance is the son of Kenny Troutt, worth $1.5 billion. According to Forbes, the self-made billionaire founded Excel Communications, a long-distance phone company, in 1988, then sold it to Teleglobe for a whopping $3.5 billion in 1998. Forbes reported that the elder Troutt sponsored his sons' basketball teams, buying all the team jerseys and equipment, and even flying the team to tournaments on his private jet. The Troutt family patriarch is also passionate about horse racing and breeds champion Thoroughbreds. The Dallas billionaire's horse Justify won the Kentucky Derby in 2018!

A diamond expert shared his opinion about Prewett's ring with Nicki Swift exclusively, and her engagement ring speaks to her fiance's billionaire background.