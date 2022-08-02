The Touching Way Bob Saget Was Remembered At Jodie Sweetin's Wedding

"Full House" star Jodie Sweetin shared exciting relationship news with fans on July 31. The 40-year-old actor married Mescal Wasilewski on July 30 in an intimate backyard ceremony with close friends and family, according to People. "I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me," Sweetin told People. "And I couldn't be more grateful." But someone was missing on the "Full House" star's wedding day, Sweetin's "favorite TV dad" Bob Saget.

After Saget's tragic death on January 9, Sweetin posted a photo of the "Full House" cast and wrote, "Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried." Sweetin continued, "Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob."

In April, Sweetin talked to Olivia Jade Giannulli about the close "Full House" cast. During an interview on the "Conversations With Olivia Jade" podcast (via Yahoo), the 40-year-old said, "We were the kids that they joked around with in between takes and, you know, I would spend time with Bob's family on weekends." Sweetin continued, telling Lori Loughlin's daughter, "It was just a family unit, and I'm so incredibly grateful for it because I just gained this huge family of people that I know love me no matter what."

At Sweetin's wedding, Saget was remembered in a touching way.