How Much Was Vin Scully Worth When He Died?

On August 2, Vin Scully, the legendary broadcaster for the Dodgers — both Brooklyn and Los Angeles — died. The Dodgers announced on social media that the baseball Hall of Famer died in his home in Hidden Hills.

"We have lost an icon," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten wrote in a statement. "The Dodgers' Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. "He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever." The statement ended with condolences to the late announcer's family.

Scully had been the voice of the Dodgers for a whopping 67 years, and per CNN, he's had the longest tenure of any broadcaster with a single team. But over the course of his career as a sportscaster, he had also been involved in a litany of projects, so it wasn't surprising to find out that he was worth millions when he passed.