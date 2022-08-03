Khloé Kardashian Hints The Family Feud With Taylor Swift May Not Be Over
Taylor Swift is fiercely private, but her "Reputation" has recently taken a nosedive. The "All Too Well" singer came under fire when sustainability-centric digital marketing agency Yard revealed that flights by her private jet have emitted 8,293.54 metric tons of carbon this year alone. For context, that's "1,184.8 times more than the average person's total annual emissions," making Swift the #1 worst offender. Backlash worsened when Swift's team attempted to do damage control by stating, "Taylor's jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals," per BuzzFeed. "@TaylorSwift13 announces NEW album titled 'Carbon Footprint: A Long Private Jet Journey' dropping at midnight. The lead single 'Emission' is out now," one person joked on Twitter.
Swift's private jet controversy is enough to overshadow other offenders named on Yard's list, including Floyd Mayweather, Jay-Z, and Kylie Jenner. Though she didn't crack Yard's top 10, Jenner previously boasted about her private jet on Instagram, leading users to brand her a "climate criminal." The @CelebJets twitter account further exposed the makeup mogul for taking short flights between places like Camarillo and Van Nuys, California, amounting to just 17 minutes of air time. "The act of taking a huge piece of metal and putting it up into the sky is going to be an enormous carbon footprint ... especially for ... short distances," associate Peter DeCarlo explained, per The Washington Post.
Now, fans are speculating that Kris Jenner may have had a hand in shifting the blame from her daughter to Swift.
Is Kris Jenner working behind the scenes?
In the midst of Taylor Swift's backlash, Khloé Kardashian "liked" a social media video joking that Kris Jenner exposed the singer as the celebrity with the worst private jet carbon emissions (via E! News). In the clip — which was posted to the @Kardashiansocial Instagram handle — the momager sits down for an interview and identifies herself as "Kris f**king Jenner" in response to the words superimposed on the clip: "Who leaked that Taylor Swift's private jet took 170 flights this year?"
So, perhaps there's still "Bad Blood" between Swift and the KarJenners? Fans will remember that the singer and the famous family feuded for years over Kanye "Ye" West's track, "Famous." By 2021 however, Kim Kardashian admitted to liking "a lot of [Taylor's] songs" in a Substack interview, so maybe they've patched things up.
Either way, fans were here for the video. "Obsessed," one person commented with several laughing emojis. Someone else wrote, "Well played! Checkmate!" It's been a long-running storyline on the family's reality TV shows that the momager is typically the one to make a scandal disappear or otherwise spin it for her kids' benefit. Case in point: "Kris jenner leaking taylor swift's private jet stats after ppl were coming for kylie for her 7 minute trips," one person tweeted, alongside a meme of Jenner typing at her computer. In the words of Swift herself, "Don't Blame Me."