Khloé Kardashian Hints The Family Feud With Taylor Swift May Not Be Over

Taylor Swift is fiercely private, but her "Reputation" has recently taken a nosedive. The "All Too Well" singer came under fire when sustainability-centric digital marketing agency Yard revealed that flights by her private jet have emitted 8,293.54 metric tons of carbon this year alone. For context, that's "1,184.8 times more than the average person's total annual emissions," making Swift the #1 worst offender. Backlash worsened when Swift's team attempted to do damage control by stating, "Taylor's jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals," per BuzzFeed. "@TaylorSwift13 announces NEW album titled 'Carbon Footprint: A Long Private Jet Journey' dropping at midnight. The lead single 'Emission' is out now," one person joked on Twitter.

Swift's private jet controversy is enough to overshadow other offenders named on Yard's list, including Floyd Mayweather, Jay-Z, and Kylie Jenner. Though she didn't crack Yard's top 10, Jenner previously boasted about her private jet on Instagram, leading users to brand her a "climate criminal." The @CelebJets twitter account further exposed the makeup mogul for taking short flights between places like Camarillo and Van Nuys, California, amounting to just 17 minutes of air time. "The act of taking a huge piece of metal and putting it up into the sky is going to be an enormous carbon footprint ... especially for ... short distances," associate Peter DeCarlo explained, per The Washington Post.

Now, fans are speculating that Kris Jenner may have had a hand in shifting the blame from her daughter to Swift.