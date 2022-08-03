Ellen Barkin's Unsealed Testimony Presents More Disturbing Claims About Johnny Depp

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support on their website.

The trial may be over, but the fallout is just beginning. The Washington Post published an op-ed from Amber Heard claiming she was a survivor of domestic abuse. Although Heard never used Depp's name, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor alleged that Heard's piece amounted to defamation and cost him millions of dollars in lost job opportunities, per New York Times. Depp hit Heard with a $50 million lawsuit and Heard responded with a $100 million lawsuit, alleging that her relationship with Depp was abusive and that he was defaming her by pretending otherwise.

After lots of back and forth and testimony from big-name celebrities like Depp's ex Kate Moss, the jury ruled in Depp's favor. Depp was ultimately awarded $15 million in damages, while Heard was ordered a mere $2 million, per CNN. Heard has appealed the court's decision. While she waits for a ruling, it seems like the court of public opinion, once so firmly on his side, could be turning on Depp.

During the closely watched trial, another one of Depp's A-list ex-girlfriends, actor Ellen Barkin, testified on behalf of Heard. Her testimony was finally unsealed earlier this week, and her insights into her time with Depp are shocking.