What Johnny Depp Has Been Up To Since His Trial Win

The Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial may be over, but all eyes remain on the key players. The drama, which started in 2018 when Amber Heard released an op-ed in the Washington Post claiming she was a survivor of domestic abuse, was finally settled in a Virginia courtroom a few weeks ago, per The New York Times. Though she never used his name in the article, Depp claimed that Heard's piece amounted to defamation and had cost him millions of dollars in lost job opportunities, leading him to sue her for $50 million. Heard fired back with a $100 million lawsuit, alleging that her relationship with Depp was abusive and that he was defaming her by pretending otherwise.

After lots of back and forth and unsolicited input from the court of public opinion and just about any celebrity you could name, the jury ruled in Depp's favor. Neither defendant walked away with the requested sums, though. Depp was ultimately awarded $15 million in damages, while Heard was ordered a mere $2 million, per CNN.

Now that the dust from the Depp v. Heard trial has settled, the defendants are returning to their lives and adjusting to a new normal. Heard recently sat down with "Today" and spoke about the experience, claiming she harbored no ill-will towards her ex. Depp, on the other hand, is looking towards the future with his eye on several new projects as he hopes to get his career back on track.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.