What Johnny Depp Has Been Up To Since His Trial Win
The Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial may be over, but all eyes remain on the key players. The drama, which started in 2018 when Amber Heard released an op-ed in the Washington Post claiming she was a survivor of domestic abuse, was finally settled in a Virginia courtroom a few weeks ago, per The New York Times. Though she never used his name in the article, Depp claimed that Heard's piece amounted to defamation and had cost him millions of dollars in lost job opportunities, leading him to sue her for $50 million. Heard fired back with a $100 million lawsuit, alleging that her relationship with Depp was abusive and that he was defaming her by pretending otherwise.
After lots of back and forth and unsolicited input from the court of public opinion and just about any celebrity you could name, the jury ruled in Depp's favor. Neither defendant walked away with the requested sums, though. Depp was ultimately awarded $15 million in damages, while Heard was ordered a mere $2 million, per CNN.
Now that the dust from the Depp v. Heard trial has settled, the defendants are returning to their lives and adjusting to a new normal. Heard recently sat down with "Today" and spoke about the experience, claiming she harbored no ill-will towards her ex. Depp, on the other hand, is looking towards the future with his eye on several new projects as he hopes to get his career back on track.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Johnny Depp wants to get back to work
After a three-year relationship, a tabloid-heavy breakup, and a multimillion-dollar trial, Johnny Depp is finally ready to move on from Amber Heard. Immediately after the trial ended — but before a verdict was declared — Depp was spotted partying in London with Jeff Beck. He even joined the artist on stage to play a few songs before meeting up with his ex, Kate Moss, backstage.
A few days later, the jury settled the case in favor of Depp, giving him the liberty to focus on new creative pursuits. On June 9, Beck and Depp announced a new collaborative album due in July, per People. While the trial centered on the idea that Heard's Oped had caused Depp to lose work and stalled his career, according to those close to the actor, Depp's career is looking up once again — and not just musically. "He enjoys performing and has a busy summer ahead," a source told the outlet. "He just wants his career back. He loves filming."
Depp may be looking forward to getting his career back on track, but his legal troubles are far from over. Depp will be back in the courtroom on July 25, defending himself against 2017 assault allegations. Gregg Brooks, a location manager, claimed that Depp drunkenly attacked him on the set of "City of Lights" when he tried to end filming for the day, per The Cut. Depp will be represented once again by his now-famous defamation attorney, Camille Vasquez.