Amber Heard Doesn't Hold Back How She Feels About Johnny Depp Today
The most closely-watched trial in recent memory came to an end a few weeks ago. Of course, we're talking about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation lawsuit. The scandalized actors were countersuing each other for millions of dollars (Depp wanted $50 million, and Heard wanted $100 million). The trouble began back in 2018 when Heard penned an op-ed for The Washington Post. In the piece, Heard claimed to be a survivor of abuse but never explicitly named Depp.
Nevertheless, Depp claimed that she made it clear she was talking about their relationship, and that the fallout from the op-ed cost him millions of dollars worth of career opportunities. Heard countersued, claiming that Depp refuting her story had cost her millions of dollars of career opportunities as well. After six weeks, the jury ruled in Depp's favor. He was awarded $15 million and ordered to pay Heard just $2 million in damages, per CNN.
After the ruling, both Depp and Heard posted statements on their Instagram feeds, and the lists of celebs that liked the respective posts were illuminating. It has seemed since the very beginning that Depp's supporters, both in Hollywood and online, far outnumbered Heard's. Weeks after the trial, Heard is finally speaking publicly about the outcome, and why she has no "ill will" towards the ex she took to court.
Amber Heard is ready to move on
Despite their tumultuous relationship, and more recent character-damaging trial, Amber Heard claims she has no hard feelings towards Johnny Depp. "I loved him with all my heart," Heard said during a TODAY appearance in June, her first interview since the trial ended. "I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all."
During the interview, Heard maintained that the now-infamous op-ed was never intended to be about her relationship with Depp, and claimed that she even had it vetted by a team of attorneys before giving the publisher her okay. Additionally, Heard also touched on her role in the problematic relationship. "It was ugly, and could be very beautiful. It was very, very toxic. We were awful to each other," she admitted, though she did add that just because she could admit she was not the perfect partner to Depp, she was not prepared to retract any of her story. She said she would "stand by [my testimony] till my dying day."
As for her ex, though he's been seen celebrating the verdict, he's not out of the woods just yet. In July, Depp is set to stand trial regarding assault charges from his time on the set of "City of Lies," per Entertainment Tonight. The outlet reports he will be represented by his celebrated attorney from the Heard case, Camille Vasquez.