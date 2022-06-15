Amber Heard Doesn't Hold Back How She Feels About Johnny Depp Today

The most closely-watched trial in recent memory came to an end a few weeks ago. Of course, we're talking about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation lawsuit. The scandalized actors were countersuing each other for millions of dollars (Depp wanted $50 million, and Heard wanted $100 million). The trouble began back in 2018 when Heard penned an op-ed for The Washington Post. In the piece, Heard claimed to be a survivor of abuse but never explicitly named Depp.

Nevertheless, Depp claimed that she made it clear she was talking about their relationship, and that the fallout from the op-ed cost him millions of dollars worth of career opportunities. Heard countersued, claiming that Depp refuting her story had cost her millions of dollars of career opportunities as well. After six weeks, the jury ruled in Depp's favor. He was awarded $15 million and ordered to pay Heard just $2 million in damages, per CNN.

After the ruling, both Depp and Heard posted statements on their Instagram feeds, and the lists of celebs that liked the respective posts were illuminating. It has seemed since the very beginning that Depp's supporters, both in Hollywood and online, far outnumbered Heard's. Weeks after the trial, Heard is finally speaking publicly about the outcome, and why she has no "ill will" towards the ex she took to court.