Britney Spears' Feud With The Catholic Church Takes An Unexpected Turn

Britney Spears' latest social media has nothing to do with her family. The superstar appears to be battling it out with the Catholic Church. According to Page Six, the "Toxic" singer was peeved at a Santa Monica Catholic church, claiming they wouldn't let her hold her wedding at the church. The outlet reported that, on August 2, Spears posted a photo of a wedding inside a church on Instagram and wrote, "This is where I originally wanted to get married during COVID !!!!" But the "Baby One More Time" singer wasn't done. She added, "I wanted to go every Sunday ... it's beautiful and they said it was temporarily shut down due to COVID !!!! Then 2 years later when I wanted to get married there they said I had to be catholic and go through TEST !!!!" Spears later deleted the post.

Up until now, Spears' latest social media feud took shape when she slammed her mother, Lynne Spears, in late July after she shared photos of a text exchange between the two. Page Six reported The singer posted on Instagram, "Yo ma did you also let people know that's one of the only times you text me back ???" Yet, while Britney's feud with her mom runs hot and cold, her battle with the Catholic Church just took an unexpected turn.