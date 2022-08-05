Candace Cameron Bure Received An Unexpected Gift Amid JoJo Siwa Feud

The drama between JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure has proven to be the gift that keeps on giving. It all started in July, when Siwa identified the "Fuller House" actor as the rudest celebrity that she has ever met in a TikTok video. That video, though only six seconds long, immediately went viral, with fans and rumormongers clamoring for more information about the alleged fight. (After all, who doesn't love drama?)

Finally, on July 27, Bure issued a video statement detailing a conversation she had with Siwa regarding their supposed spat. Long story short, the actor apparently had snubbed Siwa during the red carpet premiere of her show "Fuller House" in 2016, and this upset the former child star. "I didn't know! ... I had no idea," Bure exclaimed on Instagram. "[But] I was finally able to talk to JoJo this morning. I called her. And we had a great conversation." Siwa also confirmed to Page Six that she and Bure talked over the phone and already made peace. "She apologized, and we talked. It was cool. It was nice," she said.

Now with their messy drama finally behind them, a funny somebody has poked fun at their situation by sending Bure a surprise gift as an elaborate joke for the laughs. And the actor-host sure found it hilarious!