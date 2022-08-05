You'll Be Surprised At Who 27% Of People Think Is The Best Chris In Hollywood

From Chris Pratt to Chris Evans, Hollywood seemingly has a Chris on deck for almost any film occasion. Now one of the most recognizable action film stars, Pratt rose to fame on the hit NBC show, "Parks and Recreation." Immediately following his stint on the comedy series, Pratt joined the Marvel Universe as Star-Lord in "Guardians of the Galaxy." The film, which grossed nearly $775 million worldwide according to Vanity Fair, was only the beginning of Pratt's career as an action star. He went on to star in the "Jurassic World" franchise, and also reprised his role as Star-Lord in several subsequent Marvel films.

Similarly, the other Chrises in Hollywood are just as successful. Evans has been stealing scenes (and some hearts) since the early 2000's. Like his fellow Chris, Pratt, Evans has become synonymous with his role in the Marvel Universe, starring as Captain America. Most recently, the Boston native took on the titular part in the Disney animated movie, "Lightyear." And while all the Chrises are talented in their own right, fans have now revealed who they think the best Chris in Hollywood is.