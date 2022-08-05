Britney Spears Swings Back At Her Father's Latest Legal Move

Though Britney Spears is free from her conservatorship, her legal battles with her father, Jamie Spears, are nowhere near over.

After Jamie agreed to step down as conservator in August 2021, three months before the conservatorship officially ended, things got worse when he requested the pop star pay his legal fees from the case. Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, slammed the move in a statement, saying, "Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney's work and hard-earned money" (via People). Currently, the father and daughter are still sparring over those legal fees in court.

Things between the two have continued to go downhill. Britney called for a deposition against her father, claiming that he bugged her bedroom and monitored her phone to spy on her. Jamie went on to file a request for Britney's medical records to be unsealed (a move which he has pursued since January). He has also asked for a deposition against the singer. However, Britney and her lawyer have already taken action against this move.