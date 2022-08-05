Britney Spears Swings Back At Her Father's Latest Legal Move
Though Britney Spears is free from her conservatorship, her legal battles with her father, Jamie Spears, are nowhere near over.
After Jamie agreed to step down as conservator in August 2021, three months before the conservatorship officially ended, things got worse when he requested the pop star pay his legal fees from the case. Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, slammed the move in a statement, saying, "Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney's work and hard-earned money" (via People). Currently, the father and daughter are still sparring over those legal fees in court.
Things between the two have continued to go downhill. Britney called for a deposition against her father, claiming that he bugged her bedroom and monitored her phone to spy on her. Jamie went on to file a request for Britney's medical records to be unsealed (a move which he has pursued since January). He has also asked for a deposition against the singer. However, Britney and her lawyer have already taken action against this move.
Britney Spears has filed a motion against her father's request
In response to Jamie Spears' official request to unseal her medical records, Britney Spears and her lawyer have filed a motion slamming Jamie's action. Per Page Six, Jamie reportedly filed the request on July 22. This was just over a after a judge ruled in Britney's favor to have Jamie deposed to discuss his actions as conservator. The latest motion from Britney and her team, which was filed on August 1, argued that Jamie had "sunk to a new low" and that this was another "regrettable — and mean-spirited — attempt to bully, harass and intimidate his own daughter."
While that decision is still up in the air, a judge has ruled that Britney will not have to participate in a deposition with Jamie's attorney, Alex Weingarten. Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart objected to the idea, as it could "retraumatize" the singer (via Variety). This also means that the singer would not have to serve as a witness in any trial or proceeding for this case.
"Whether he accepts it or not, his daughter feels traumatized by what she went through at his hands for more than a decade," Rosengart said of Jamie. Weingarten has refuted the claims, stating that Jamie has always done what was in the interest of his daughter. "The conservatorship was for her benefit ... The truth will come out," the lawyer stated.