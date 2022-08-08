Aaron Rodgers' Vaccine Controversy Called Out In Uncomfortable Interview

While there's no doubt that the media reports on Aaron Rodgers' football skills with the Green Bay Packers, his on-again, off-again relationship with Shailene Woodley also earned him plenty of press. But Rodger's name has been in the media during the COVID-19 pandemic due to his stance on the vaccine. It all began when a reporter asked Rodgers in 2021 if he had been vaccinated against COVID-19. "Yeah, I've been immunized," he told the press, per CBS 58. "There's guys on the team that haven't been vaccinated. I think it's a personal decision, I'm not gonna judge those guys." Later, it came to light that Rodgers didn't get vaccinated, but instead used alternative methods to fight against the virus.

In November 2021, the star appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" where he clarified the comments, stating that he didn't "lie." Rodgers explained that "it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league," and reporters only seemed interested in players' vaccination statuses. He later added, "It's a personal decision and they shouldn't have to disclose their own medical information." The star explained that he did a lot of research about the vaccine and felt as though he made the right decision for his own body.

But, Rodgers's words still aren't just water under the bridge. In fact, he was confronted about his stance in a new interview, and the quarterback wasn't happy about it.