The Disappearance Of Olivia Newton-John's Ex Patrick McDermott Explained

Beloved entertainer Olivia Newton-John died on August 8 at 73 years old. Her husband, John Easterling, shared the saddening news, revealing that the actor died in her California home. "Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," Easterling wrote on Instagram. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer."

Newton-John, rose to fame as a country singer and songwriter in the late 1970's, with hits like "I Honestly Love You" and "Have You Never Been Mellow." However, it was Newton-John's starring role alongside John Travolta in "Grease" that catapulted her into superstardom.

In addition to the public's interest in Newton-John's professional career, the singer's love life was a regular topic of tabloid fodder. In fact, the Grammy-winning singer even found herself in the middle of a tragic mystery surrounding the disappearance of her ex-boyfriend, Patrick McDermott.