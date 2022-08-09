The Real Reason Tyler Cameron And Paige Lorenze Broke Up

Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze are no longer an item. Just a few weeks into dating, the "The Bachelorette" alum revealed that they have come to the mutual decision to call it quits.

It was just in July when Cameron and Lorenze made their relationship public. After being spotted together over the fourth of July weekend, a source noted that romance had bloomed between the two. "They're spending time together whenever they can," the insider told Page Six at the time. "It's not a full-blown, serious relationship because they're often in different cities, but they're having fun with it."

Cameron went on to confirm that he indeed has his eyes on someone in an interview with E! News. "I'm dating someone, seeing someone now and, you know, it's fresh, it's new and it's a lot," he dished. "Relationships are a lot of learning and a lot of understanding, and we're going through it and it's been great. It's been fun so far. We'll see where this whole thing goes." Unfortunately, the relationship ended too fast too soon, as Cameron revealed that they had split just three weeks after going public.