Matchmaker Has Bold Prediction For Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Future Amid Pete Split - Exclusive

It's been years since Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West split for good, but a matchmaker, who spoke exclusively to Nicki Swift, believes that reconciliation isn't impossible.

Kardashian made headlines a few days ago when it was revealed she split from "Saturday Night Live" alum Pete Davidson after just nine months of dating. The news blindsided fans, as it was recently reported the two were "going better than ever, and they are closer and more in love than ever before." They were apparently in it for the long haul, with the couple even talking about having children together in the future. But per a source close to the stars, their grueling schedules ultimately took a toll on their relationship. They both have a lot on their plate, making the relationship "really difficult to maintain," they told E! News.

Ye, who is not a big fan of Davidson from the get-go, wasted no time sharing his delight about the breakup. In a since-deleted Instagram post, he shared a fake issue of The New York Times with a headline that read: "Skete Davidson Dead at 28," per The Fader. Shortly after, reports note that Davidson "has been in trauma therapy in large part" due to Ye's incessant online harassment, per People. With "Kete" effectively over, Kardashian is now free to date anybody, and according to a celebrity matchmaker, she may find herself back in Ye's arms.