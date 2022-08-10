Matchmaker Has Bold Prediction For Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Future Amid Pete Split - Exclusive
It's been years since Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West split for good, but a matchmaker, who spoke exclusively to Nicki Swift, believes that reconciliation isn't impossible.
Kardashian made headlines a few days ago when it was revealed she split from "Saturday Night Live" alum Pete Davidson after just nine months of dating. The news blindsided fans, as it was recently reported the two were "going better than ever, and they are closer and more in love than ever before." They were apparently in it for the long haul, with the couple even talking about having children together in the future. But per a source close to the stars, their grueling schedules ultimately took a toll on their relationship. They both have a lot on their plate, making the relationship "really difficult to maintain," they told E! News.
Ye, who is not a big fan of Davidson from the get-go, wasted no time sharing his delight about the breakup. In a since-deleted Instagram post, he shared a fake issue of The New York Times with a headline that read: "Skete Davidson Dead at 28," per The Fader. Shortly after, reports note that Davidson "has been in trauma therapy in large part" due to Ye's incessant online harassment, per People. With "Kete" effectively over, Kardashian is now free to date anybody, and according to a celebrity matchmaker, she may find herself back in Ye's arms.
Matchmaker thinks Kim and Kanye could reunite
Kanye West has always been open about his intent to get back together with Kim Kardashian, and while the latter isn't too keen on a reconciliation, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking Susan Trombetti believes that #KimYe may be back in the future.
"It seems to me they were the love of each other's life," she exclusively told Nicki Swift, adding the couple reuniting may even be the reason behind her breakup with Pete Davidson, and a reunion may have already happened. "I feel there are 5 good reasons she might give this another shot and reunite — 4 of them are the kids and the other being she still loves him," Trombetti shared. "Because of the love they have for each other, she may give it another shot." She also compared the two to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who were also each other's "great love." Trombetti explained, "As a matchmaker, I know it's hard to move past an ex and especially one you still love. I feel that the thing that did them in wasn't a lack of love, but a problem he wasn't getting help for at the time, and she needed to protect the kids and herself." If KimYe end up reuniting, though, Trombetti says there has to be a "big pull in his direction because of the bond they share with the kids."
However, sources say that Kardashian has no interest in getting back together with the "Donda" rapper. Per Hollywood Life, she is "moving ahead with the divorce," which is close to being finalized. But they are apparently on good terms, with the two "amicably co-parenting."