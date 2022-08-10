Unraveling The Controversial Podcast Episode Anne Heche Recorded Days Before Car Crash

Authorities have yet to pinpoint the exact cause of Anne Heche's fiery car crash that left her in critical condition.

On August 5, the Emmy Award winner reportedly crashed her vehicle into a home in Los Angeles, resulting in the residence erupting in flames, per the Los Angeles Times. The actor was immediately rushed to the hospital, and according to her spokesperson, slipped into a coma and was transferred to an intensive care unit. "She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," they said in a statement (via Vanity Fair).

The LAPD is now looking into the possible causes of the accident and has not ruled out the prospect of Heche driving under the influence. They confirmed that they obtained a search warrant for her blood, but the results would take weeks. However, some tabloids have assumed that she was not sober prior to the incident. Just before the crash, Anne Heche's behavior raised a lot of questions. Now, her controversial appearance on a podcast released just prior to the crash has revealed, among other details, her fondness for drinking.