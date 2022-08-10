Oscars Producer Has Something To Say About Will Smith's Apology

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are trying to move on following the Oscars furor. People reported Smith flew to India for some spiritual cleansing through yoga and meditation sessions in Mumbai. While Us Weekly claimed the couple decided to undergo therapy sessions together. "[They're] trying to salvage the best of a pretty horrible situation," a source said. Meanwhile, Smith's multiple attempts at apologizing directly to Rock haven't come to fruition — although the comedian joked about the Oscars attack — and the attacker — in his standup routines.

"If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims," Rock said during an Atlanta performance (via Deadline). "Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith ... I went to work the next day." But, according to Vanity Fair, Rock reportedly has no intention or desire to talk with Smith about the assault.

Still, at least somebody is listening to the actor's words. Will Packer, who produced the 2022 Oscars, said he feels for Smith and admires how public he's been with his apologizing and owning his behavior. "I love the fact that he's being so transparent about his process," Packer told Entertainment Tonight. "Clearly, he is going through his own personal rehabilitation." Packer was decidedly Switzerland, though, when it came to picking a side. "I would just say I love both of those brothers, and I'm pulling for them," he said diplomatically.