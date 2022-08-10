Jason Mamoa Doesn't Hold Back Disdain For One Of His Past Films

Jason Momoa is the jack of all trades. According to his IMDb profile, the actor has enjoyed a long career in Hollywood, and there are no signs of it slowing down. Some of Momoa's most famous films include "Aquaman," "Justice League," and "Dune," just to name a few. But, his first role was on TV was a role in the 1999 hit show "Baywatch."

In a 2019 press conference, CBR reported that Momoa chatted with the press about one of his favorite roles — Boba Voss in the Apple TV + series "See." The star recalled the moment that he received the script and how he immediately felt drawn to the role. "The first time I got the script — let's just say, this has only happened twice in my life: Once is when I read "Game of Thrones," and two, was when I read this," he explained. Momoa shared that he read the script on a train ride from Cornwall to London with some of his best friends. "We had a long train ride, and I just read it out loud, which was the first time I've ever read it out loud. And all my friends were riveted," Momoa explained. "I actually called ... After about page five and was like, 'Get me in ... No one's going to beat me. This is my role.'"

But with all the good roles, come the not-so-good ones as well.