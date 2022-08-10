How Elizabeth Hurley Really Feels About Meghan Markle

Elizabeth Hurley has made it no secret that she's always been a fan of the British royal family. After all, the United Kingdom native did play a queen on the small screen herself. Back in 2015 while she was promoting the E! Series "The Royals," she told Showbiz Junkies that she certainly does stan Queen Elizabeth and her entire family. She said, "I would hate the Monarchy to be abolished! I love it! I think it's just fabulous. I get hours of enjoyment from watching them do their thing. I think they're kind of fab."

And while there certainly is a lot to be said about the current state of affairs at Windsor Castle — including questions over Prince Charles reportedly accepting money from Osama Bin Laden's family and all the tea that Prince Harry might spill in his upcoming memoir — Hurley seems to have a different take on things, or at least when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. While a lot of people seem to be pointing their finger at Markle for one thing or another, Hurley made her thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex pretty clear before anyone else did.