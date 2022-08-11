Joe And Melissa Gorga Finally Break Silence On Teresa Giudice Wedding Drama

Joe and Melissa Gorga finally addressed the reason they skipped Teresa Giudice's wedding on Melissa's podcast "On Display." And yes, there's drama involved. "Obviously, we did not attend your sister's wedding. We have a laundry list of reasons in our heads," Melissa said. "Obviously there was something that went down at the finale of filming 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey.'" Obviously? Joe and Melissa were unable to say exactly what "went down" during filming, but they did reiterate that it would be "strange" for them to attend the wedding after whatever it was.

"There was plenty of reason for Joe and I to say it would be very strange," Melissa said. She also added that everyone who was present at the time would agree. She imagined they would say to them, "'Yes, it would be very strange for you guys to just be sitting in the pews tomorrow, wishing them well on their wedding day.' It would be strange."

An insider had previously confirmed to Us Weekly that the Gorgas skipped the wedding after a "blowout fight." According to the source, "Teresa may not forgive Joe after this and vice versa." Apparently, Giudice "continues to attack Melissa, and Joe isn't standing for it anymore." The insider also noted, "At this point, their relationship is not repairable, but never say never."