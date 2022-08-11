Joe And Melissa Gorga Finally Break Silence On Teresa Giudice Wedding Drama
The only thing about Teresa Giudice's wedding that raised more eyebrows than her sky-high hair was the fact that her brother and sister-in-law — and "Real Housewives of New Jersey" co-stars — Joe and Melissa Gorga, were not in attendance. If you're a "RHONJ" fan, you already know that the Gorgas and the Giudices have had more than their fair share of ups and downs over the years, even on "Real Housewives" scale. Over the past 13 years, the public has watched the two families in their low points and in their high points. It's fair to wonder if there is some bad blood behind the Gorgas' decision to skip.
Giudice's over-the-top New Jersey wedding to Luis Ruelas was attended by some other familiar Bravo faces, however. According to People, some current and former "Real Housewives" from other franchises, including Dorinda Medley, Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks, and Kenya Moore, were guests on Giudice's special day. Additionally, Giudice's fellow New Jersey castmates Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania were bridesmaids. So whence the family absence?
Joe and Melissa Gorga said 'something went down'
Joe and Melissa Gorga finally addressed the reason they skipped Teresa Giudice's wedding on Melissa's podcast "On Display." And yes, there's drama involved. "Obviously, we did not attend your sister's wedding. We have a laundry list of reasons in our heads," Melissa said. "Obviously there was something that went down at the finale of filming 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey.'" Obviously? Joe and Melissa were unable to say exactly what "went down" during filming, but they did reiterate that it would be "strange" for them to attend the wedding after whatever it was.
"There was plenty of reason for Joe and I to say it would be very strange," Melissa said. She also added that everyone who was present at the time would agree. She imagined they would say to them, "'Yes, it would be very strange for you guys to just be sitting in the pews tomorrow, wishing them well on their wedding day.' It would be strange."
An insider had previously confirmed to Us Weekly that the Gorgas skipped the wedding after a "blowout fight." According to the source, "Teresa may not forgive Joe after this and vice versa." Apparently, Giudice "continues to attack Melissa, and Joe isn't standing for it anymore." The insider also noted, "At this point, their relationship is not repairable, but never say never."