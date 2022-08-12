Anne Heche's Hopeful Last Instagram Photo Is Heartbreaking Now

On August 5, actor Anne Heche was involved in a devastating incident in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista, crashing her Mini Cooper into a garage before colliding into a different home, which left her vehicle and the house engulfed in flames. Due to suffering various life-threatening injuries, the "Donnie Brasco" actor was in a coma. "She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline.

After being in critical condition for a week, Heche was pronounced dead on August 12 at the age of 53. Hours before her death, a rep for the actor's family revealed that her condition showed no signs of improving and that she would be taken off life support. "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive," they told People. Heche's family rep also revealed that her organs are set to be donated at the request of the late actor. "Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit," they continued. "She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

Before her tragic death, Heche remained busy within the acting sphere with an array of new roles lined up for future release. Alongside her career, Heche also fostered an active social media presence — which included a heartbreaking post revealing her hope for the future.