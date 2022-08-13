Peter Thomas Roth Seemingly Confirms His Past Romance With Anne Heche In Sweet Tribute

The news of Anne Heche's tragic death following a horrific car crash rocked the entertainment world. TMZ obtained footage of Heche crashing her car twice in succession. First, she slammed into the front of an apartment block garage in Mar Vista, Los Angeles. She then reversed, sped away "driving like a maniac," and smashed head first into a nearby house, causing an explosive fire.

Photos from the crash scene were horrific, showing the burned-out remnants of Heche's battered and shattered car and smoke billowing from the house wreckage. "If there's somebody alive in there, this is going to be a miracle," an on-the-scene FOX11 reporter observed (via Deadline). Heche was transported to a nearby hospital, but it became apparent her injuries were fatal just days later.

People reported that Heche was "in a coma" and on life support after suffering a "catastrophic brain injury." She was a registered donor, and medics had begun the process of harvesting her organs. Heche was 53 and left behind two sons. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness," Heche's son Homer Laffoon said in a heartbreaking statement. "Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom," he added. The actor's coworkers, family, friends, and fans took to social media to express their grief and sorrow over the loss. In one sweet tribute, Peter Thomas Roth seemingly confirmed his past romance with Heche.