Peter Thomas Roth Seemingly Confirms His Past Romance With Anne Heche In Sweet Tribute
The news of Anne Heche's tragic death following a horrific car crash rocked the entertainment world. TMZ obtained footage of Heche crashing her car twice in succession. First, she slammed into the front of an apartment block garage in Mar Vista, Los Angeles. She then reversed, sped away "driving like a maniac," and smashed head first into a nearby house, causing an explosive fire.
Photos from the crash scene were horrific, showing the burned-out remnants of Heche's battered and shattered car and smoke billowing from the house wreckage. "If there's somebody alive in there, this is going to be a miracle," an on-the-scene FOX11 reporter observed (via Deadline). Heche was transported to a nearby hospital, but it became apparent her injuries were fatal just days later.
People reported that Heche was "in a coma" and on life support after suffering a "catastrophic brain injury." She was a registered donor, and medics had begun the process of harvesting her organs. Heche was 53 and left behind two sons. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness," Heche's son Homer Laffoon said in a heartbreaking statement. "Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom," he added. The actor's coworkers, family, friends, and fans took to social media to express their grief and sorrow over the loss. In one sweet tribute, Peter Thomas Roth seemingly confirmed his past romance with Heche.
Peter Thomas Roth shared memories of summer in the Hamptons with Anne Heche
After the tragic details of Anne Heche's death became public, social media was flooded with tributes to the late actor. "What an amazing talent to pass so young. So sad. My deepest condolences to [Anne's] sons Homer and Atlas. Great memories of Summer of 2021. Great girl. Great mom," Peter Thomas Roth captioned a montage of pics and vids of him and Heche smiling and laughing on a rooftop bar.
Per Page Six, rumors flew that Heche was dating the beauty tycoon after the couple was spotted together in the Hamptons numerous times around August 2021. According to eyewitnesses, they "[looked] like more than just pals" and were seen "looking cozy" during multiple events in Long Island's elite East End. Neither Heche nor Roth ever confirmed that they were romantically involved. "Anne is single and is enjoying meeting new friends!" a rep said.
Meanwhile, Heche's confirmed exes also publicly expressed their grief over her death. "In the wake of Anne's passing, I just want to say a few things. One, I loved her, and I miss her. And I'm always going to," her first husband, Coley Laffoon, said in an Instagram video. "This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family, and friends all of my love," Heche's ex-girlfriend of three years, Ellen DeGeneres, tweeted. "Love you forever," her second husband, James Tupper, posted on Instagram.