The Tragic Death Of Another World Actor Robyn Griggs

Actor Robyn Griggs has sadly died at the age of 49 — her death follows a 2020 cancer diagnosis. On August 13, the official Facebook page for the "Another World" actor confirmed the tragic news. "With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," Grigg's publicist, who runs her page, lamented. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."

Acting since the age of three, Griggs began her daytime TV career on the long-running soap opera "One Life to Live" with a six-episode character arc in 1991, per IMDb. But the role many remember her for is as Maggie Cory in the classic soap, "Another World," which Griggs played for two years. After the announcement of Griggs's death, one fan of the show pointed out that Griggs's fellow "Another World" actors Ray Liotta and Anne Heche have all sadly died this year.

"I think acting on the soaps taught me so much discipline," Griggs reminisced to Call Me Adam in 2021. "Working daily with such talented people helped guide me. I knew this is what I enjoyed and had a passion for. I had the privilege to work with amazing artists."