Cheryl Burke Is Celebrating A Major Personal Milestone
Cheryl Burke does not shy away from sharing all aspects of her life, including the good, the bad, and the ugly. Fans first met Burke on the hit ABC show "Dancing With the Stars" in 2006, where she danced her way into viewers' hearts. Since then, she's amassed a massive following on social media, and as of this writing, she's racked up over 700,000 followers on Instagram alone. Over the years, Burke has faced challenges, including her divorce from actor Matthew Lawrence.
According to The U.S. Sun, the couple tied the knot in 2019, but after three years of marriage, they decided to go their separate ways. Today reported Burke filed the papers in early 2022, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. On February 24, the star shared a lengthy statement on Instagram, announcing she and Lawrence came to the tough decision that their marriage wouldn't survive. "I know I have always said that I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," she wrote, telling fans she would not be commenting further on the matter for the time being. She also made sure to thank fans for all of the love and support she received once the news broke.
Only a few months after announcing her divorce from Lawrence, the star has better news to share with fans regarding a significant personal milestone she recently hit.
Cheryl Burke is four years sober
There's no doubt it's been a tough few years for "Dancing With the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke, but in August, she had some excellent news to celebrate. The reality star took to TikTok to share an 11-second-long video set to Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy." The post included a few short clips of Burke, along with text to celebrate her latest milestone. "Realizing I just celebrated four years of my sobriety," she wrote. Burke also included a series of hashtags to celebrate the exciting occasion, like #soberlife and #onedayatatime.
Fans commented on the star's post to applaud her on her journey to sobriety. "Congratulations!!! It's been such an inspiring journey, and you've helped so many," one fan raved. "That is fantastic! Thank you for sharing your story. Addiction and mental health need attention. 23 month on my journey," another TikTok user empathized. "That's so awesome!!! keep up the great job!!! you rock!" one more chimed in.
Burke has been honest about the struggles she has been through, including in an interview with "Good Morning America," per ABC News in August. "With the sobriety, it's hard for me to be around people who may have had a few drinks," she confessed. "I tried going out a few weeks ago with a couple of girlfriends, and I just know that I know my limit. If I'm not conscious, if I'm not intentional about it, I will easily pick up a drink." We applaud her for being so strong.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).