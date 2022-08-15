Cheryl Burke Is Celebrating A Major Personal Milestone

Cheryl Burke does not shy away from sharing all aspects of her life, including the good, the bad, and the ugly. Fans first met Burke on the hit ABC show "Dancing With the Stars" in 2006, where she danced her way into viewers' hearts. Since then, she's amassed a massive following on social media, and as of this writing, she's racked up over 700,000 followers on Instagram alone. Over the years, Burke has faced challenges, including her divorce from actor Matthew Lawrence.

According to The U.S. Sun, the couple tied the knot in 2019, but after three years of marriage, they decided to go their separate ways. Today reported Burke filed the papers in early 2022, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. On February 24, the star shared a lengthy statement on Instagram, announcing she and Lawrence came to the tough decision that their marriage wouldn't survive. "I know I have always said that I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," she wrote, telling fans she would not be commenting further on the matter for the time being. She also made sure to thank fans for all of the love and support she received once the news broke.

Only a few months after announcing her divorce from Lawrence, the star has better news to share with fans regarding a significant personal milestone she recently hit.