Catherine Zeta-Jones' Daughter Is Her Twin

Undoubtedly, Catherine Zeta-Jones is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry and she had a booming career in the early 2000s. In 2003, the actor scored an Oscar win for her role as Velma Kelly in the hit musical-turned-movie "Chicago." But what made the award-winning moment even more special was at the time, Zeta-Jones was pregnant with her second child, Carys Zeta Douglas. During her speech, Zeta-Jones gave a shoutout to her husband, Michael Douglas, stating that she shared the Oscar award as well as her other "gift" with him —her soon-to-be daughter.

Not long after winning the Oscar, Zeta-Jones gave birth to her first and only daughter, Carys (via People). Over the years, Carys has become a regular fixture on her mother's Instagram page, and it's easy to see the strong bond that the mother/daughter duo share. Zeta-Jones rarely misses the opportunity to dote over her daughter, and birthdays are no exception. "Happy 19th Birthday to my beautiful daughter (inside and out) Carys, everyday is a joy because of you. I love you with all my heart Mama," she wrote in an adorable Instagram post in April. She also shared another upload that included son, Dylan Douglas, her husband Michael, and Carys as she gushed over how happy she was for the quality time. "The band is back together! Happy, so happy! College campus!" the Oscar winner wrote.

And while Zeta-Jones shares plenty of love for her daughter Carys on social media, they also share another common thing — their looks.