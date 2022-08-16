Jennette McCurdy Reveals How Her Brothers Really Felt About The Title Of Her Memoir

Former "iCarly" star Jennette McCurdy made waves when she published her first-ever novel on August 9, which retold the harrowing details of her life being forced into the spotlight by her abusive mother. The memoir's title alone — "I'm Glad My Mom Died" — provoked adverse reactions from some, but Jennette assured Vanity Fair that she wasn't fazed by the criticism. "I stand by the title and I believe in it," she told the magazine. "It was a tough thing for me to come to terms with."

In her book, Jennette recounts experiencing mental, emotional, and physical abuse at the hands of her mother, Debra McCurdy, from very early in her childhood. She opens up about the fact that she was solely pursuing an acting career to appease her mother. While starring on Nickelodeon shows like "Sam & Cat," Jennette was also suffering from multiple eating disorders and overall mental anguish due to her home life behind the scenes. The abuse would only end when Debra died in 2013, after dealing with cancer treatments on and off since Jennette was a baby.

Something else that many didn't know before Jennette released her memoir was that she grew up with three older brothers. Her brothers — named Dustin, Marcus, and Scottie — are woven throughout her telling of their upbringing, and the book was actually dedicated to them. So, what was their opinion on Jennette's contentious memoir title?