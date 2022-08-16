Jennette McCurdy Reveals How Her Brothers Really Felt About The Title Of Her Memoir
Former "iCarly" star Jennette McCurdy made waves when she published her first-ever novel on August 9, which retold the harrowing details of her life being forced into the spotlight by her abusive mother. The memoir's title alone — "I'm Glad My Mom Died" — provoked adverse reactions from some, but Jennette assured Vanity Fair that she wasn't fazed by the criticism. "I stand by the title and I believe in it," she told the magazine. "It was a tough thing for me to come to terms with."
In her book, Jennette recounts experiencing mental, emotional, and physical abuse at the hands of her mother, Debra McCurdy, from very early in her childhood. She opens up about the fact that she was solely pursuing an acting career to appease her mother. While starring on Nickelodeon shows like "Sam & Cat," Jennette was also suffering from multiple eating disorders and overall mental anguish due to her home life behind the scenes. The abuse would only end when Debra died in 2013, after dealing with cancer treatments on and off since Jennette was a baby.
Something else that many didn't know before Jennette released her memoir was that she grew up with three older brothers. Her brothers — named Dustin, Marcus, and Scottie — are woven throughout her telling of their upbringing, and the book was actually dedicated to them. So, what was their opinion on Jennette's contentious memoir title?
Jennette McCurdy's brothers are supportive of her book
Although Jennette McCurdy is the youngest child in her family — which consisted of her mother, father, and three older brothers — she was the financial breadwinner with the money from her Nickelodeon stardom. In "I'm Glad My Mom Died," Jennette is not only telling her own story, but she also gave the world a heartwrenching glimpse into the way her brothers — Dustin, Marcus, and Scottie — grew up as well. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on August 15, Jennette explained how only after years of therapy was she able to write the brutally honest memoir and that her brothers "have been so supportive."
"They get the title, to put it simply," Jeanette explained. "I would never use a bold and attention-grabbing title if it weren't authentic." One anecdote in the memoir retells how their mother was also trying to push her brother, Marcus, into acting at a young age as well, so they were well aware of their mother's heinous behavior.
"I knew that anybody who had experienced parental abuse would understand the title," the now-former actor told The Hollywood Reporter. "[And] anybody who had a sense of humor would understand the title." In fact, "I'm Glad My Mom Died" ended up completely selling out the day after it was published. "The hope with the book was for it to connect with people, and I'm thrilled that it is, in such a powerful way."