Angelina Jolie's Children Help Her Cope With Bittersweet Family Event

It's no secret that Angelina Jolie has an incredibly close relationship with all six of her kiddos. While the star is at the center of a drawn-out custody battle with ex Brad Pitt, she has remained committed to parenting her children. Angelina and her squad make red carpet appearances from time to time, including at the premiere of her film "Eternals."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor explained how her children have become "comfortable" with the spotlight since it's been a big part of their lives, even though it's something they didn't necessarily choose. "It's a tiny piece of our life. We are just a family, but this little piece of our life where this is a moment," she told the outlet of their red carpet outings. "I'm happy that they're able to have some fun with it and not take it too seriously, and start to explore themselves, even with their fashion."

The star is also quick to point out how caring her children are, especially when it comes to Mother's Day. "My kids have always been amazing at Mother's Day," she told "Extra," adding she loves that she doesn't need to plan anything. "It is just the knowing that they are doing something together, and thinking of something together, and that they want to, and that they think it is important always makes me cry," she continued. Now, they're stepping up in another significant way during an emotional time for the star.