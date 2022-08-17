Alec Baldwin Cryptically Hints At Other Culprit In Rust Shooting

During an August appearance on "The Chris Cuomo Project," Alec Baldwin didn't hold back when talking about the ongoing investigation into the death of Halyna Hutchins. "The people that are talking loudest about what happened or speculating about what happened were not on the set of the film," Baldwin explained, expressing his frustration about how the events have been represented in the press. "They talk on and on and on about 'what if' this and 'what if' that," he continued. "Everybody who [was] there, they know exactly what happened. They know exactly who's to blame."

From the moment the story broke, Baldwin maintained that he wasn't at fault. He claimed during a December 2021 interview with George Stephanopoulos that he "didn't pull the trigger," he just cocked the gun, and a bullet was expelled. There should never have been a bullet on set, let alone inside a prop gun. Though visibly moved by the loss of his colleague, Baldwin asserted that he didn't feel guilty, despite being the one holding the gun. "I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me," he said.

Now, nearly a year after the incident, Baldwin has lost his patience with the investigation and is eager to clear his name. "I am deeply, deeply, deeply resentful and bitter about how slow the process has been," he told Cuomo. "I need people to understand what really happened ... I want them to know the truth."