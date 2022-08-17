Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Share Rare Photos Of Daughters On Vacation

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard might be famous, but they make it clear they aren't perfect. In a 2015 interview with Good Housekeeping, the celebrity couple even talked about going to therapy. Bell shared that therapy made her a better communicator with Shepard. The "Frozen" star explained, "I thought I had this life thing down pat when I met Dax. I didn't realize that I needed a much bigger toolbox to have confrontations and disagreements with people." The two actors are opposites, but that's what makes it work. Shepard revealed to Good Housekeeping, "When I met her and her friends, I was suspicious of their unbridled happiness. I thought, 'Something stinks here; they're in a cult.' But slowly, I began to see her positive way of looking at the world. She gives people the benefit of the doubt."

Shepard and Bell have fun, which often spills into their social media feeds. After seeing a photo of his wife with the dreamy Luke Grimes, Shepard gave Bell his blessing to divorce him for the "Yellowstone" star. The "Parenthood" star joked on Instagram about Bell's snap with Grimes and wrote, "Well, that's a wrap on my marriage! I wish you both well, and I don't blame either of you. Fair play, @lukegrimes."

Now, Bell and Shepard took to social media to share something they don't normally share: photos of their daughters ... sort of.