Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Share Rare Photos Of Daughters On Vacation
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard might be famous, but they make it clear they aren't perfect. In a 2015 interview with Good Housekeeping, the celebrity couple even talked about going to therapy. Bell shared that therapy made her a better communicator with Shepard. The "Frozen" star explained, "I thought I had this life thing down pat when I met Dax. I didn't realize that I needed a much bigger toolbox to have confrontations and disagreements with people." The two actors are opposites, but that's what makes it work. Shepard revealed to Good Housekeeping, "When I met her and her friends, I was suspicious of their unbridled happiness. I thought, 'Something stinks here; they're in a cult.' But slowly, I began to see her positive way of looking at the world. She gives people the benefit of the doubt."
Shepard and Bell have fun, which often spills into their social media feeds. After seeing a photo of his wife with the dreamy Luke Grimes, Shepard gave Bell his blessing to divorce him for the "Yellowstone" star. The "Parenthood" star joked on Instagram about Bell's snap with Grimes and wrote, "Well, that's a wrap on my marriage! I wish you both well, and I don't blame either of you. Fair play, @lukegrimes."
Now, Bell and Shepard took to social media to share something they don't normally share: photos of their daughters ... sort of.
Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, and daughters all smiles in vacation pic
Kristen Bell shared a rare photo with Dax Shepard and their two daughters on vacation. On August 16, Bell posted several photos of the family vacation in Swan Valley, Idaho on Instagram. Bell put emojis over the faces of daughters Lincoln, age 9, and Delta, age 7. "The Good Place" star's Instagram post looks like they vacationed with Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney. The "Veronica Mars" star shared snaps of a star-studded outdoor dinner with the Kimmels, Adam Scott and his wife, Naomi, Jake Tapper, Jason Bateman, and others. "Thank you @mmcnearney and @jimmykimmel – you're the best hosts in the biz," Bell wrote. "And happy birthday to our Queen @nfscott."
You don't see Shepard and Bell's kids on social media very often, and the girls' faces are covered when the rare family photo is posted. In a 2020 Romper interview, Bell explained, "My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye. I chose to be quoted, I chose to have my picture taken. I don't know them yet. I don't know if they will want that. So I really don't have the right to choose for them."
Shepard posted about the vacation on Instagram with the caption: "Dearest Summer, please never end." The "Armchair Expert" host shared multiple pics from the dreamy family vacation, including the obligatory photo at Dairy Queen.