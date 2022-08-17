Bethenny Frankel Defends Teresa Giudice's Controversial Wedding Hair

We've said it before, and we'll repeat it again — the higher the hair, the closer to God. It definitely seems as though that was Teresa Giudice's motto when she walked down the aisle to now-husband Luis Ruelas in August. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate in New Jersey (via Page Six). And while who wasn't at the wedding (cough, Joe and Melissa Gorga, cough) was a hot topic of conversation, Giudice's hair still took the cake. According to Today, the mother of fur shelled out a pretty penny for her hair — $10,000.

For the look, Giudice rocked an incredibly high hairstyle, pulling half back in a sky-high poof on top of her head and wearing the overflow of loose curls over her shoulders and back. She glammed the hairstyle up even further with a silver crown. Some fans shared their thoughts on Giudice's hair upon seeing the images. "The FBI has also received a warrant to raid Teresa Giudice's hair," one person joked. "I sincerely hope Bravo hid a GoPro in Teresa Giudice's hair to film the wedding," another wrote on their Twitter feed. And a few others pondered the aftermath of Giudice's 'do. "Forget talking politics – I wanna know how long it took to comb out all the hairspray and take out all the bobby pins in Teresa Giudice's wedding hair," one fan asked.

Now, Bethenny Frankel is weighing in on the reality star's viral locks.