Bethenny Frankel Defends Teresa Giudice's Controversial Wedding Hair
We've said it before, and we'll repeat it again — the higher the hair, the closer to God. It definitely seems as though that was Teresa Giudice's motto when she walked down the aisle to now-husband Luis Ruelas in August. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate in New Jersey (via Page Six). And while who wasn't at the wedding (cough, Joe and Melissa Gorga, cough) was a hot topic of conversation, Giudice's hair still took the cake. According to Today, the mother of fur shelled out a pretty penny for her hair — $10,000.
For the look, Giudice rocked an incredibly high hairstyle, pulling half back in a sky-high poof on top of her head and wearing the overflow of loose curls over her shoulders and back. She glammed the hairstyle up even further with a silver crown. Some fans shared their thoughts on Giudice's hair upon seeing the images. "The FBI has also received a warrant to raid Teresa Giudice's hair," one person joked. "I sincerely hope Bravo hid a GoPro in Teresa Giudice's hair to film the wedding," another wrote on their Twitter feed. And a few others pondered the aftermath of Giudice's 'do. "Forget talking politics – I wanna know how long it took to comb out all the hairspray and take out all the bobby pins in Teresa Giudice's wedding hair," one fan asked.
Now, Bethenny Frankel is weighing in on the reality star's viral locks.
Bethenny Frankel weighs in on Teresa Giudice's hair in the most Bethenny way possible
"Wedding hair, don't care" is certainly a phrase that Teresa Giudice has not been hearing after her wedding hair basically blew up the internet. Bethenny Frankel is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Giudice's wedding hair, and like several others, the former "The Real Housewives of New York City" star held nothing back. The star chatted about Giudice's hair on her "Just B With Bethenny Frankel" podcast, and in true-Frankel fashion, she was pretty blunt. Frankel even paid tribute to Giudice in the episode's title, calling it "Teresa Hair-ver After."
"The hair was its own being getting married," Frankel said on the episode. But, despite a bit of a harsh opening, Frankel still applauded the reality star and her look. "She knows where she came from; she is an Italian broad from Jersey ... She got her hair done from her Jersey hairstylist, and she's the same Teresa that walked in with the cash to pay for the furniture, so yes, I am here for it, I want more," Frankel said. The BStrong founder also gushed about how she loved some other over-the-top aspects of Giudice's big day like the "elaborate" party and the "ornate" dress.
Frankel's former boss at Bravo, Andy Cohen, chatted about Giudice's hair with her hairstylist on his Sirius XM show. According to Page Six, Giudice's hairstylist confessed to using 1,500 bobby pins to achieve the look.