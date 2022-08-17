This Unexpected Pairing Is By Far The Most Beloved Friendship In Hollywood

Celebrity BFFs are just like us — they hang out, take selfies, and even vacation together. In a world filled with messy Hollywood drama, some famous friendship pairings stand out above the rest.

Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have continuously proved that their on-screen chemistry is just as strong as their bond in real-life. The duo met in 1993 while navigating the Chicago comedy scene and have been pals ever since. Poehler gushed over her initial meeting with Fey in her memoir, "Yes Please." "She was sharp, shy, and hilarious," the "Parks and Recreation" star recalled (via E! News). "We took [improv] classes together and sat in the back." The pair went on to co-star in films like "Baby Mama," "Sisters," and "Wine Country." The funny women have also co-hosted the Golden Globes for three consecutive years from 2013 to 2015.

Fey and Poehler clearly have an adorable friendship. However, the two aren't the only famous duos to win over fans, as their top pick for the best celebrity BFFs may be surprising to some.