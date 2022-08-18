What's Really Going On With Selena Gomez And Tyga?

Erm, is Selena Gomez loving Tyga like a love song? Both had enjoyed some high profile relationships over the years, with Gomez famously dating Justin Bieber on and off between 2010 and 2018, before enjoying around a year-long romance with The Weekend. Prior to those forays into the dating world, she was also romantically linked to Taylor Lautner, Nick Jonas, and even DJ Zedd. Gomez sure knows how to find herself an eligible bachelor, that's for sure!

As for Tyga, he, of course, dated Kylie Jenner for around four years between 2014 and 2017 until she went on to find love (and welcome two kids!) with fellow rapper Travis Scott, but "The Kardashians" star isn't the only famous face he's been linked to over the years. Also reportedly in the Tyga dating pool? Iggy Azalea, Tammy Hembrow, and, of course, the mother of his son, Blac Chyna.

But can we now add Gomez to the list of stunning famous beauties to have enjoyed a date night with the "Ayo" hitmaker? Well, he was in attendance when Gomez turned 30 with a big birthday bash in July, according to Page Six, but you may want to "Slow Down" on those dating rumors.