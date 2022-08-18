Pete Davidson's Spotlight On The Kardashians Won't Be As Expected

Ever since the Kardashian clan said bye bye to E!'s "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and moved on to the sunnier climes of Hulu's "The Kardashians," fans have been asking one thing; when will Pete Davidson finally show up? Well, it seemed like fans were finally getting the answers to their Kardashian prayers in July when the former "Saturday Night Live" star popped up in a trailer for Season 2. In the teaser, Kim Kardashian and Davidson had a pretty flirty exchange as he made quite the splash in the Kardashian world (probably literally) when she invited him to have a shower with her, before leading him into the bathroom. Saucy!

But the much-anticipated appearance came under some bittersweet circumstances, as the trailer dropped just a few days before Kardashian and Davidson called it quits. Womp. E! News confirmed the split, citing an insider who revealed the twosome's busy schedules just made things too difficult. It sounds like things ended on pretty good terms though, as the inside source claimed they still had "a lot of love and respect for each other."

So, now we know Davidson definitely features in Season 2 of "The Kardashians" just how much cringing will we have to do over his airtime now the golden couple have gone their separate ways? Not a lot, it sounds like.