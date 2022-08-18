Stephen Colletti Shoots Down Kristin Cavallari Romance Rumors With Love Life Update
When reality star Kristi Cavallari split from ex-NFL player Jay Cutler in 2020, fans had just one question: What went wrong? From their good looks to their adorable children, it seemed like the A-list couple had it all. But as Cavallari explained on Instagram at the time, "This is just the situation of two people growing apart." During a 2022 interview with Sofia Franklin on her podcast "Sofia With an F," Cutler implied he and Cavallari had simply fallen out of love with each other. However, Page Six reported that Cavallari's lukewarm feelings for her ex stemmed from his lack of ambition, as he had turned into this "lazy, unmotivated guy" after his football career ended, according to a source close to the pair.
The next question on everyone's mind was: Who would Cavallari date next? Since her decade-long romance with Cutler, "The Hills" alum hasn't had any serious relationships. Per Us Weekly, Cavallari has been linked to country music star Chase Rice and comedian Jeff Dye. There was also that complicated business with fellow reality star Austen Kroll, though Cavallari and Kroll denied reports of a relationship. "I haven't wanted a boyfriend," Cavallari told fans in an Instagram Q&A as of October 2021 (via Us Weekly) — but that didn't stop fans from wondering! Instead, many speculated about possible sparks flying between Cavallari and Stephen Colletti, who was co-hosting a "Laguna Beach" rewatch podcast with Cavallari in May. The two also have a history that dates back to high school.
Stephen Colletti went Instagram official with Alex Weaver
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti raised eyebrows when they reunited to co-host the "Laguna Beach" rewatch podcast years after first dating in high school on the set of the OG reality series. "I love Stephen so much and it's been so nice to have him in my life again — and we've gotten really close," Cavallari told Page Six in May. "But no, I mean you know, there's nothing romantic happening with us." Even so, shippers were hopeful ... until Colletti shared a love life update with someone other than Cavallari. "Magic hours are a bit more magical this year," Colletti captioned an August Instagram post, which showed him in a boat at sunset with NASCAR reporter and host Alex Weaver. "Luckiest girl," Weaver commented under the photo (via Us Weekly), adding a white heart. According to her LinkedIn, Weaver is a Clemson alum and appears to be in her mid-to-late-20s.
A reignited romance between Cavallari and Colletti now looks to be dead in the water, but Cavallari has no regrets. "Once I'm done with someone, I'm done," the reality star said on an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "It's like a light switch that flips and I can't go back." However, she did confess to sharing a kiss with Colletti following her divorce from Jay Cutler. "We had a couple drinks. It was just fun, you know?" she said, per E! News. So, maybe things aren't exactly over for good?