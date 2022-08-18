Stephen Colletti Shoots Down Kristin Cavallari Romance Rumors With Love Life Update

Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti raised eyebrows when they reunited to co-host the "Laguna Beach" rewatch podcast years after first dating in high school on the set of the OG reality series. "I love Stephen so much and it's been so nice to have him in my life again — and we've gotten really close," Cavallari told Page Six in May. "But no, I mean you know, there's nothing romantic happening with us." Even so, shippers were hopeful ... until Colletti shared a love life update with someone other than Cavallari. "Magic hours are a bit more magical this year," Colletti captioned an August Instagram post, which showed him in a boat at sunset with NASCAR reporter and host Alex Weaver. "Luckiest girl," Weaver commented under the photo (via Us Weekly), adding a white heart. According to her LinkedIn, Weaver is a Clemson alum and appears to be in her mid-to-late-20s.

A reignited romance between Cavallari and Colletti now looks to be dead in the water, but Cavallari has no regrets. "Once I'm done with someone, I'm done," the reality star said on an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "It's like a light switch that flips and I can't go back." However, she did confess to sharing a kiss with Colletti following her divorce from Jay Cutler. "We had a couple drinks. It was just fun, you know?" she said, per E! News. So, maybe things aren't exactly over for good?