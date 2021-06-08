What's Really Going On With Kristin Cavallari And Southern Charm's Austen Kroll?

Has Kristin Cavallari found herself a new man? "The Hills: New Beginnings" star got fans talking again on June 6 when she shared a snap on Instagram of herself spending time with "Southern Charm" stars Austen Kroll and Craig Conover, and her friend, Steph Biegel in South Carolina. Cavallari had her arm around Kroll as they stood outside an oyster shop and the gang all had big smiles on their faces. The reality star captioned the upload, "Charmed I'm sure."

This isn't the first time the two have been spotted together. In October 2020, reports swirled that the two were dating after Cavallari was seen with him in South Carolina. When asked about what was going on between the two, Kroll told Us Weekly in November 2020 – around the same time he split from Madison LeCroy – "[Cavallari] came to town with her friend Justin [Anderson] and the four of us [with Craig Conover] had dinner. We've all been in contact ever since. We're in this, like, big old group chat, and the group chat is active. We had a blast with them and I'm gonna take a trip to see them in Nashville sometime soon."

Cavallari also put a stop to the Kroll romance rumors in December 2020 when she slammed reports they were more than friends during an Instagram Live.

But with yet another trip to his stomping grounds down, have things turned a little more romantic between the reality stars? Keep scrolling for what we know.