How Julia Garner Really Feels About Being Famous

Julia Garner has had an impressive rise to the top of the acting industry. The performer first began acting when she was just 14 years old, although she didn't always foresee her long-term Hollywood career path. "That's when I knew I wanted to try [acting] professionally. Before that, I watched movies, always, but I didn't think it was a real job," Garner revealed (via Elle). In spite of this, acting turned out to be the profession Garner was destined for. She began her career with roles in shorts and films, including parts in "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" and "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For."

A breakthrough role would emerge in 2017, when Garner was chosen to portray Ruth Langmore in the drama series, "Ozark." In 2022, Garner opened up in an Entertainment Weekly discussion about her joy in filming the series. "I could shoot Ozark for the rest of my life, selfishly," Garner said. "The experience got better and better. That does not happen very often."

Although she has voiced her enjoyment related to working on set, there are elements of her successful acting career that Garner is not quite as enamored with.