Frances Bean Cobain's Heartbreaking Prediction About Turning 30

Frances Bean Cobain is famous thanks to her folks, Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain. According to RadioX, Frances was born in Los Angeles in 1992, and her parents named her after The Vaselines guitarist Frances McKee. Sadly, Frances experienced heartache at a very young age, as when she was just one year old, her father, Kurt Cobain, died.

When Kurt died, Frances inherited a lot of money from his estate. Blast reported in 2018 that she received around $95,000 a month, and she chatted about it on "RuPaul: What's the Tee?" (via People). "My relationship to money is different because I didn't earn it. And so it's almost like this big, giant loan that I'll never get rid of," she confessed.

Frances has also talked about her famous father and his death on occasion, including in a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone. "Kurt got to the point where he eventually had to sacrifice every bit of who he was to his art, because the world demanded it of him," Frances said of her father's death. "I think that was one of the main triggers as to why he felt he didn't want to be here and everyone would be happier without him." The Nirvana vocalist was famously only 27 years old when he died by suicide, and there was a time in which Frances thought she might follow in his footsteps.