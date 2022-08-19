North West's Latest Plea To Mom Kim Kardashian Is All Too Relatable
The oldest of Kim Kardashian's four children with Kanye "Ye" West, North West, also has the most public social media presence. As of Thanksgiving 2021, the 9-year-old launched a TikTok with her famous mom, under the bio "managed by an adult," likely in a nod to COPPA regulations tied to kids' internet use. Currently the @kimandnorth account has 7.2M followers and counting. Safe to say, KarJenner fans can't get enough of the mother-daughter duo's lip syncing videos and wholesome dance moves!
But at least one person wasn't thrilled with North's wholesome foray into social media: her dad. In January, the "Donda" rapper spoke to "Hollywood Unlocked's" Jason Lee, saying, "Don't have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok — or don't have her on TikTok at all — if I'm not there to approve that." He went on to add that North's account "was done without me knowing," and that through it, his ex-wife was "poking the bear, trying to antagonize me and create this 'crazy' narrative." Things got heated the next month, with Ye publicly stating that North was on TikTok "against [his] will" (via ET), leading Kardashian to fire back with a statement of her own. The Skims founder defended her actions by noting that she simply wished North to express her creativity in a safe medium. However, despite her enthusiasm for all things social media, it looks like even North has moments where she wishes for privacy — as evidenced by a recent Instagram video her mom uploaded.
North West wants her mom to just 'stop'
On TikTok, North West is often hamming it up for the camera, but on August 18, she was ducking the camera. In a clip posted to Instagram, Kim Kardashian, North West, and Penelope Disick could be seen jamming out in the car to Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor." While North initially seemed into the lip-syncing performance, she changed her tune — literally — when Kardashian panned the camera over to her. "Mom! Mom, please delete that!" she begged, while her mother laughed from the front seat.
This isn't the first time that North has asked people to just "stop," maybe in a bid to protect her privacy. In July, Kardashian and her daughter attended the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture fashion show, and North's presence made headlines for unexpected reasons. Per Page Six, she held up a sign asking photographers to "stop" taking pictures of her — and naturally, Kardashian documented the moment on Instagram. "[North] wanted them to just focus on the show," the reality star wrote.
North also isn't above trolling her mom. Who could forget when North called out Kardashian for using a different voice on social media? Or when North noted that her mom 'never' listens to Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License," despite Kardashian's claims to the contrary? One thing is for sure: There's never a dull moment when Kardashian and North are around.