North West's Latest Plea To Mom Kim Kardashian Is All Too Relatable

The oldest of Kim Kardashian's four children with Kanye "Ye" West, North West, also has the most public social media presence. As of Thanksgiving 2021, the 9-year-old launched a TikTok with her famous mom, under the bio "managed by an adult," likely in a nod to COPPA regulations tied to kids' internet use. Currently the @kimandnorth account has 7.2M followers and counting. Safe to say, KarJenner fans can't get enough of the mother-daughter duo's lip syncing videos and wholesome dance moves!

But at least one person wasn't thrilled with North's wholesome foray into social media: her dad. In January, the "Donda" rapper spoke to "Hollywood Unlocked's" Jason Lee, saying, "Don't have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok — or don't have her on TikTok at all — if I'm not there to approve that." He went on to add that North's account "was done without me knowing," and that through it, his ex-wife was "poking the bear, trying to antagonize me and create this 'crazy' narrative." Things got heated the next month, with Ye publicly stating that North was on TikTok "against [his] will" (via ET), leading Kardashian to fire back with a statement of her own. The Skims founder defended her actions by noting that she simply wished North to express her creativity in a safe medium. However, despite her enthusiasm for all things social media, it looks like even North has moments where she wishes for privacy — as evidenced by a recent Instagram video her mom uploaded.