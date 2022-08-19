Lamar Odom Reveals The Cosmetic Procedure That Cost Nearly $100k

Lamar Odom has opened up about a recent procedure that's left him grinning ear to ear. In 2009, an EPSN news report displayed Odom's incessant sweet tooth. "I will sometimes wake up [at] like, three, four in the morning, and I'll just have candy around my bed," Odom said. "Maybe some Starburst or Skittles, I'll just kind of reach over, eat it and go back to sleep." While Odom's love for candy was highly publicized, it was later revealed that he was hesitant to get his teeth checked after following this sugary diet.

In 2012, while he was married to his now ex-wife, reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian, the former NBA star spoke of his fear about going to the dentist. "I'm afraid of the dentist because I know most likely I'm going to have to get a lot of work done. And because it hurts," Odom said in an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." per E! Entertainment. "But I'm just scared." Kardashian and her family members encouraged Odom to see cosmetic dentist Kevin Sands, who ended up performing numerous procedures on Odom, such as eight cavity removals and wisdom teeth extractions, per Sands' site. Odom has now made another major move to improve his smile.