Lamar Odom Reveals The Cosmetic Procedure That Cost Nearly $100k
Lamar Odom has opened up about a recent procedure that's left him grinning ear to ear. In 2009, an EPSN news report displayed Odom's incessant sweet tooth. "I will sometimes wake up [at] like, three, four in the morning, and I'll just have candy around my bed," Odom said. "Maybe some Starburst or Skittles, I'll just kind of reach over, eat it and go back to sleep." While Odom's love for candy was highly publicized, it was later revealed that he was hesitant to get his teeth checked after following this sugary diet.
In 2012, while he was married to his now ex-wife, reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian, the former NBA star spoke of his fear about going to the dentist. "I'm afraid of the dentist because I know most likely I'm going to have to get a lot of work done. And because it hurts," Odom said in an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." per E! Entertainment. "But I'm just scared." Kardashian and her family members encouraged Odom to see cosmetic dentist Kevin Sands, who ended up performing numerous procedures on Odom, such as eight cavity removals and wisdom teeth extractions, per Sands' site. Odom has now made another major move to improve his smile.
Lamar Odom spent $80,000 on a veneer procedure
Following an extensive dental operation, Lamar Odom has a new and improved smile to show off. As TMZ reported, Odom underwent a veneer procedure that cost the former basketball player a total of $80,000. He visited Dr. Victoria Veytsman, a Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist, for the treatment, which was four hours long and included working on 22 of Odom's teeth. Before and after photos published by the outlet showed Odom's visibly brighter pearly whites that were achieved through this pricey doctor's visit.
On August 19, Odom posted a photo of himself and his doctor on Instagram to celebrate the favorable outcome of the procedure. "I finally got the 'Million Dollar Smile' thanks to my AMAZING dentist @drvictoriadds ‼️" Odom wrote alongside the photo, which showed him and Veytsman grinning and standing side by side. "You know I was scared to do this, but @drvictoriadds made it painless." Fans were quick to offer their encouraging words, with one user writing, "You look amazing," and another stating of Veytsman's work, "She did a GREAT job!" Congrats to Odom on his successful operation that's given him a fresh smile!