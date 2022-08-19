Vanessa Bryant's Agonizing Testimony Reveals Why She Held Out Hope Kobe And Gigi Survived Crash

Vanessa Bryant's testimony in her case against the Los Angeles County continues to be even more heart-wrenching. After the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna (aka Gigi) in January 2020, Bryant was shocked to find that horrific photos of both Kobe and Gigi's bodies had allegedly been shared by members of the Los Angeles County sheriff's and fire departments. The trial officially began on August 10, and Nicki Swift has been present in the courtroom throughout.

Those following this case have continued to hear and read facts about the crash and the investigation, including reported insensitive comments made about Kobe's body. However, Vanessa's grief and hearing personal testimonies from the families give more insight into the emotional aftermath of it all. Painful as it appears to be, their presence has shown the impact of this tragic accident (and these images) on the families that remain behind."I can't escape my body, I can't escape what I feel," Vanessa testified through tears on August 19.

In her continued testimony, it was revealed Vanessa initially believed Kobe and Gigi survived the crash — despite receiving "RIP Kobe" notifications on her phone while en route to the scene. And the reason for her hope at the time is crushing.