And Just Like That Season 2 Will Reportedly Star A Familiar Face

If you're a fan of HBO, then chances are you've heard of the hit dramedy "Sex and the City." Set in New York City, the series followed the lives of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte York (Kristen Davis), and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) as they navigate life in their 30s. While the show has been praised for its unapologetic portrayal of sex and female friendships, viewers have also gravitated to "SATC" for its long list of hunky men.

One of the most popular male characters to be featured was Aidan Shaw (John Corbett). Having first appeared in Season 3, the furniture-loving New Yorker started an on-and-off relationship with Carrie before ultimately leaving the show during the fourth season.

Since his departure and a brief appearance in the "Sex and the City 2" film, fans have held out hope that he would return to the revival series "And Just Like That." Corbett teased he would be "in quite a few episodes" of Season 1 during a 2021 interview with Page Six. However, in February, creator Michael Patrick King denied Corbett's involvement in an interview with Deadline. "John Corbett should be writing personal apology notes. We never said that," King revealed. Fortunately for longtime viewers, it looks like their dreams of a Carrie and Aidan reunion in "And Just Like That" will finally come true.