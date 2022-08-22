Will Smith's Jokes Are Going Strong In His Social Media Return

Nobody puts Will Smith in the corner! After he rushed the stage during the Oscars and smacked Chris Rock's face, Hollywood insiders predicted the incident could spell the end of Smith's career. However, just months after the infamous slap that was heard around the world, Smith continues to slowly make his way back into the public spotlight.

Rock's jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness had pushed Smith over the edge. She lost her hair as she suffers from alopecia, which Rock allegedly wasn't aware of at the time. "The joke was funny. It wasn't hilarious funny, but I know that if he knew that she had alopecia, he wouldn't make a joke about that," the comedian's brother, Kenny Rock, told People. Smith was immediately contrite over his behavior. He took to social media to apologize for his actions and unsuccessfully attempted to speak directly with Rock to tell him he was sorry.

But, it seems Rock may never forgive Smith for linking his name to an event that the pop culture world will never forget. "It sucks that it is now part of his life forever," a source told Hollywood Life. The actor paid the price for his poor behavior. Smith was hit with an Oscars ban, preventing him from attending Academy Awards-related events for ten years. And NME reported he was losing film projects left, right, and center. However, he's managed to maintain his sense of humor. In fact, Smith's jokes are going strong in his social media return.