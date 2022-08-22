Ben Affleck Left His Wedding Weekend With Someone Other Than Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may just have gotten married for the second time — but they didn't exactly ride off into the sunset together. At least not literally, anyway. The two had a very special big day surrounded by friends and family at Affleck's lavish home in Georgia, which served as a follow-up to the whirlwind wedding ceremony the loved-up couple had in Las Vegas in July.
As seen in photos obtained by Daily Mail, Affleck and Lopez both wore all-white, just like their guests (which did not include Lopez's former husband and father of her kids, Marc Anthony, nor Affleck's ex-wife and mom to his children, Jennifer Garner, or his brother, Casey Affleck, per Page Six). They could be seen happily walking down the outdoor aisle on August 20 after saying "I do" once again, while their kids — Max and Emme and Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel — walked behind them as two of the children, seemingly Lopez's twins, held the train of her veil.
But it seems like it was back to reality for the jet-setting couple after their wedding weekend was over, and it was actually one of the wedding guests who Affleck was seen making his way out of Georgia with — not his new bride! But who was the lucky one departing on Air Affleck? Step forward, Matt Damon.
Ben Affleck jetted off with Matt Damon after marrying Jennifer Lopez
If it wasn't Jennifer Lopez, it had to be Matt Damon, right? Ben Affleck was snapped leaving Georgia with his longtime best friend, Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, and their three children, just one day after he and Lopez said their vows in front of their friends and families. As you can see in the candid snap above, Damon kept things casual in a navy T-Shirt, black pants, and a baseball cap, while photos of Ben shared by Daily Mail showed him also sporting a navy T-Shirt, but opted for jeans.
It's not clear how Lopez jetted away from the ceremony or if she was even heading to the same destination as her husband (Affleck and Lopez reportedly live in a big Beverly Hills mansion, per Daily Mail, but the stars could have been flying somewhere for work), though we do know JLo has been well and truly welcomed into the Affleck family. Ben's brother, Casey Affleck, took to Instagram to celebrate Affleck and Lopez's reunion on their second wedding day, sharing a throwback snap of them together alongside the caption, "Good things are worth waiting for. Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love. Welcome to the family." Casey then joked the "Hustlers" star should prepare herself for a little dysfunction as a member of the Affleck clan, before adding, "Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!" So sweet!