Ben Affleck Left His Wedding Weekend With Someone Other Than Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may just have gotten married for the second time — but they didn't exactly ride off into the sunset together. At least not literally, anyway. The two had a very special big day surrounded by friends and family at Affleck's lavish home in Georgia, which served as a follow-up to the whirlwind wedding ceremony the loved-up couple had in Las Vegas in July.

As seen in photos obtained by Daily Mail, Affleck and Lopez both wore all-white, just like their guests (which did not include Lopez's former husband and father of her kids, Marc Anthony, nor Affleck's ex-wife and mom to his children, Jennifer Garner, or his brother, Casey Affleck, per Page Six). They could be seen happily walking down the outdoor aisle on August 20 after saying "I do" once again, while their kids — Max and Emme and Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel — walked behind them as two of the children, seemingly Lopez's twins, held the train of her veil.

But it seems like it was back to reality for the jet-setting couple after their wedding weekend was over, and it was actually one of the wedding guests who Affleck was seen making his way out of Georgia with — not his new bride! But who was the lucky one departing on Air Affleck? Step forward, Matt Damon.