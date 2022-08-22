Jennifer Garner Has Disappointing Career News After Ex Ben Affleck's Wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding was the event of the year. As fans know, Affleck and Lopez reunited in late spring 2021 shortly after Lopez ended her engagement to New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez. Affleck and Lopez initially tied the knot in Las Vegas, and in August, they said "I do" again in front of family and friends. According to People, the duo wed at Affleck's ritzy 87-acre estate just outside of Savannah, Georgia. In addition to the lavish wedding itself, the insider revealed that Lopez and Affleck had "a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and ... lots of fun lined up." Several famous faces, including Affleck's best friend Matt Damon, attended the big day.
While the weekend went off without a hitch, one famous name was not in attendance — Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. According to Hollywood Life, the mother-of-three did not attend the ceremony even though her three children did. "Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won't be attending the wedding celebration, but she's been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing," a source close to the situation told the outlet. The same insider shared that Garner's main priority is her "kids' happiness," so the fact that they all have bonded with Lopez "is just the best thing she could ask for."
And after this scheduling snafu with the wedding, Garner's also in the midst of another scheduling issue that ruined an upcoming project.
Jennifer Garner backed out of an upcoming project
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seem to be on top of the world after their stunning wedding, but sadly, Jennifer Garner's luck doesn't quite seem to match that of her famous ex. According to Deadline, Garner pulled out of the upcoming AppleTV+ series "My Glory Was I Had Such Friends," causing AppleTV+ to nix the project entirely. Garner's team has not commented on why she pulled out of J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. project, but sources revealed that it was due to scheduling issues. Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. still plan to replace Garner and find another home for the series, but a lot of the details remain up in the air now.
The "13 Going on 30" star initially signed on for the project in 2018, but it's taken quite a bit of time to get things moving. The outlet points out that Garner is also in the middle of another AppleTV+ project produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine company — the limited series "The Last Thing He Told Me," which is based on the famous novel by author Laura Dave.
Interestingly enough, Garner had signed on for Witherspoon's project due to a scheduling issue with another famous A-lister. Deadline reported that Julia Roberts had initially signed on to play the lead role, but pulled out due to a conflict in her schedule. Garner stepped in, and it's safe to say that Witherspoon still got the "big name" she seemed to be looking for.
Jennifer Garner has a lot on her plate
Jennifer Garner seems to be keeping very busy in her professional life. According to her IMDb profile, the actor has several projects in the works, most of them being television series. In 2021, Garner appeared in the movie "Yes Day." The following year, she teamed up with Ryan Reynolds to star in "The Adam Project." In March, Garner told India Today that she "loved the story" and the people she would be working with when she signed on to join the project. "Ryan Reynolds, I always wanted to play his mom. But, then also getting to work again with Mark [Ruffalo] was an absolute bonus. It was a no-brainer. There was no way that I was not going to do it."
Garner has also been relatively busy in her personal life, and when she's not spending time working or with her three kiddos, she's usually with her beau, John Miller. The couple has gone through a few ups and downs in their relationship, but rekindled their romance in 2022. A source told Us Weekly that the pair was doing their best to keep thigns under wraps, but things seem to be going incredibly well. "They meet at each other's houses — even for a quick glass of wine or for a low-key dinner date night away from prying eyes," the insider dished.
So, even though the AppleTV+ project didn't work out, it's safe to say that Garner is still in a good place.