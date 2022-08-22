Priyanka Chopra Shares Rare Glimpse Of Her Daughter With Nick Jonas

Fans of singer Nick Jonas and "Baywatch" star Priyanka Chopra have been on baby watch ever since the couple broke their surprise birth news on Instagram in January. At the time, the only detail the parents shared about their new addition was that a surrogate carried their baby, and their request for privacy was a strong hint that photos and updates of their little one would be few and far between.

Chopra is also careful about what she shares on social media in general, explaining to Vanity Fair, "It's a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that's behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate." But there was another potential reason her and Jonas' baby announcement didn't include a photo. On Mother's Day, Jonas shared an Instagram update with fans that read in part, "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home." His post included a family photo, but his daughter's face was obscured behind a heart emoji.

TMZ learned that Chopra and Jonas' daughter is named Malti Marie by obtaining access to her birth certificate, and the top of the tot's head made an appearance in a birthday tribute to Chopra's mother. Now, the "Quantico" star is sharing another peek at her pride and joy.