Naya Rivera's Son Hits New Milestone With Support From Glee Cast Members

Actor and singer Naya Rivera has been sorely missed since her tragic death just two years ago. On July 8, 2020, Rivera and her son, Josey, took a boat out onto Lake Piru in California to spend the day in the water. But after Josey was later found alone on the vessel with the star nowhere in sight, a search party found Rivera's remains in the water and her death was ruled as an accidental drowning, per People.

Heartbreakingly, it was revealed that Rivera actually saved her son before her death. In a press conference (via Entertainment Tonight), Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub confirmed that Josey told them that he and his mother were swimming and she hoisted him onto their boat before she disappeared. "She mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat, but not enough to save herself."

The former "Glee" actor gave birth to her son with fellow actor Ryan Dorsey in 2015, and Rivera became known for her love of motherhood and for little Josey. "I hope to instill good morals and values in him," she told Mimi Magazine (via People) in 2016. "I want to teach him to be confident but kind, strong but not proud, and to always be in love with life." Although Rivera isn't here to see her son's newest milestone, her former co-stars are continuing to cheer on Josey as he goes through life.