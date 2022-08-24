DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd Shares Sad Update On Her IVF Journey
Peta Murgatroyd has given a heartbreaking update about her IVF journey.
The "Dancing with the Stars" pro has been consistently open about her issues with fertility ever since she talked about it the first time. In June, she revealed she suffered three separate miscarriages in her and her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy's attempt to have more children. "You've probably been wondering why we haven't had more children after we keep saying how much we want to ... well I've been trying ... .I've had three miscarriages and it's been a long hard journey for Maks and I. A traumatic, stressful, super sad journey," she revealed on Instagram at the time.
She also said that she was initially hesitant to talk about it publicly, but has since decided to open up when she realized there was "nothing shameful about it." She added, "I hope that by me sharing my journey with all of you it could help someone else going through the same situation." Since then, Murgatroyd has revealed that she and Chmerkovskiy have chosen to try out IVF, but in her latest update, she shared that it has so far not been successful.
Peta Murgatroyd says IVF failed to work
Peta Murgatroyd has been sharing as much as she can about her IVF journey. In late June, she took her followers along for the ride on Instagram, sharing glimpses of the process. At the time, she even said she felt "pregnant," although she was aware she wasn't. "I feel like it's working, because I feel like a pregnant person. My boobs are so sore," she said on Instagram.
Fast-forward to August, she revealed their attempt was unsuccessful. "I promised you all that I would be open and honest. I had times where I was unsure of that decision throughout my IVF journey and even more so after we got the news that our transfer did not work," she wrote in another lengthy post, along with a video of her transfer day. She said it was "one of the saddest moments I'll never forget," and while heartbreaking, she will march on. "I have taken the necessary steps to start the healing process," she added. "To sit in my feelings, and feel what I need to, to start moving forward with an open heart."
Murgatroyd is also optimistic she will eventually have another child, even if it means waiting a bit longer. "I will get my baby, just not right now," she continued, and offered encouraging words to others with the same struggle. "And to all the women who have gone through this multiple times over, I bow down. You're warriors and you give me strength everyday. This s*** ain't easy."