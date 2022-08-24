DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd Shares Sad Update On Her IVF Journey

Peta Murgatroyd has been sharing as much as she can about her IVF journey. In late June, she took her followers along for the ride on Instagram, sharing glimpses of the process. At the time, she even said she felt "pregnant," although she was aware she wasn't. "I feel like it's working, because I feel like a pregnant person. My boobs are so sore," she said on Instagram.

Fast-forward to August, she revealed their attempt was unsuccessful. "I promised you all that I would be open and honest. I had times where I was unsure of that decision throughout my IVF journey and even more so after we got the news that our transfer did not work," she wrote in another lengthy post, along with a video of her transfer day. She said it was "one of the saddest moments I'll never forget," and while heartbreaking, she will march on. "I have taken the necessary steps to start the healing process," she added. "To sit in my feelings, and feel what I need to, to start moving forward with an open heart."

Murgatroyd is also optimistic she will eventually have another child, even if it means waiting a bit longer. "I will get my baby, just not right now," she continued, and offered encouraging words to others with the same struggle. "And to all the women who have gone through this multiple times over, I bow down. You're warriors and you give me strength everyday. This s*** ain't easy."