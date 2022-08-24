How Miranda Kerr Found Herself In The Middle Of A Diamond Scandal

How on Earth did Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr end up entangled in a multi-billion dollar (yes, that was a b) international embezzlement investigation? It's a long story that goes all the way back to her post-divorce life in 2014.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel has been married to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel since 2017, and the pair even purchased a $120 million dollar Los Angeles mansion together in August 2022, per Architectural Digest.

Prior to her marriage to the tech CEO, Kerr was married to "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Orlando Bloom. After three years of marriage and one son, they parted ways in 2013. Since their divorce, Bloom and Kerr have co-parented their kid peacefully, and Kerr has even grown close to her ex's new wife, pop star Katy Perry. The Kora Organics founder revealed that the two couples are good friends during a podcast interview on "Ladies First with Laura Brown." Kerr said that "Evan and Orlando really get along just as well as Katy and I."

Life seems peaceful now, but it was only a few years ago the cover girl made headlines for her links to the billionaire businessman who's since become a fugitive from justice.