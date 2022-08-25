Scheana Shay Reveals Where She Stands With Brandi Glanville Years After Eddie Cibrian Affair

Drama makes the reality TV world go 'round, and once upon a time, one of the most talked about scandals was the feud between "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville and "Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay.

To the uninitiated, Glanville was once married to actor Eddie Cibrian back in the early aughts, but it all came crumbling down when he was caught having an affair with not just one, but two women. One of them was country music singer LeAnn Rimes (to whom he's now married), and the other was Shay. At the time, Shay swore that she was completely unaware that Cibrian was in a relationship, let alone married with kids.

"Seven years ago I met Eddie, and six or eight months go by and I find out that he's married and I call him out. He lied at first about it and then he admitted it. So I stopped talking to him," Shay told Us Weekly in 2013. "It was just a mess." She was on the receiving end of online vitriol, as you can imagine, but she maintained her innocence. "I'm sick of everyone saying I'm a homewrecker – no! He wrecked his own home. He broke his vows, he f***ed up, not me!"

It's been years since all this drama happened, and now Shay is sharing the one thing she regrets about the whole ordeal.