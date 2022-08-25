Who Jennifer Garner Has Been Spending Time With Amid Ben Affleck's Wedding Extravaganza
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated their love with a second wedding on August 20 (you may remember that Las Vegas wedding they had in July that saw them finally tie the knot around 20 years after he first asked her). The two celebrated the reconciliation of dreams in front of their nearest and dearest with a big white wedding (seriously, even the guests wore white!) at Affleck's Georgia mansion, per People, ending the lavish night with a huge fireworks display.
The second ceremony was officiated by none other than Jay Shetty and saw plenty of famous faces turn up at the actor's southern home, including Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso (who Affleck was actually spotted jetting off with following the ceremony), plus Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes. Were any exes in attendance, though? It looks like that's a big fat no.
We know neither Affleck's former wife, Jennifer Garner, nor Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony were there, but the happy couple were joined by their children. Affleck and Garner share Samuel, Seraphina, and Violet, while Lopez and Anthony are parents to twins Max and Emme. But it seems like things were back to business a few days later, as we know exactly who Garner has been spending her time with after her former husband tied the knot again.
Jennifer Garner enjoyed some family time after Ben Affleck's wedding
In the wake of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding, it was all about the family time for Jennifer Garner. The star was spotted out in Los Angeles on August 24 enjoying quality time with her mom, sister Susannah, and son, Samuel — who had jetted back from Georgia after a weekend celebrating his dad's reconciled romance. Paparazzi snapped adorable photos of the casually dressed gang linking arms as they took a stroll together while grabbing coffee and what appeared to be a snack for Samuel.
It seemed the family had all headed home to California, as we know Garner spent the day of JLo and Affleck's wedding in West Virginia. TMZ reported she was spotted shopping with two of the other people closest to her, her dad and her boyfriend, John Miller, and even posed for fans who asked her for selfies. While Garner was browsing the aisles, her three children were dressed in white and following their dad and new stepmom down the aisle at their wedding, as seen in aerial shots from Daily Mail.
It's rumored Garner was invited to participate, but opted to skip out on the big day. "Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won't be attending the wedding celebration, but she's been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing," a source told Hollywood Life.