Who Jennifer Garner Has Been Spending Time With Amid Ben Affleck's Wedding Extravaganza

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated their love with a second wedding on August 20 (you may remember that Las Vegas wedding they had in July that saw them finally tie the knot around 20 years after he first asked her). The two celebrated the reconciliation of dreams in front of their nearest and dearest with a big white wedding (seriously, even the guests wore white!) at Affleck's Georgia mansion, per People, ending the lavish night with a huge fireworks display.

The second ceremony was officiated by none other than Jay Shetty and saw plenty of famous faces turn up at the actor's southern home, including Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso (who Affleck was actually spotted jetting off with following the ceremony), plus Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes. Were any exes in attendance, though? It looks like that's a big fat no.

We know neither Affleck's former wife, Jennifer Garner, nor Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony were there, but the happy couple were joined by their children. Affleck and Garner share Samuel, Seraphina, and Violet, while Lopez and Anthony are parents to twins Max and Emme. But it seems like things were back to business a few days later, as we know exactly who Garner has been spending her time with after her former husband tied the knot again.